NVDA Stock Price Predictions: Where Will Nvidia Go If It Abandons Arm?

It appears Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) attempted acquisition of semiconductor super-giant Arm Limited is coming to a bittersweet end. Bitter for Nvidia, whose ownership of Arm would cement the company as an incomparable superpower in chip-making. It’s sweet for, well, most everyone else who prefers Nvidia didn’t hold a monopoly on something as important as semiconductors. NVDA stock price predictions are running hot today after the company is believed to have dropped the controversial acquisition.
So, what do you need to know about Nvidia today?
Nvidia has been tossing around the idea of acquiring Arm from owner SoftBank for nearly two years now. At the time, it was set to be the largest semiconductor deal ever, worth an estimated $40 billion. Arm, owner of the patents that nearly every chip maker uses in production, is a hot commodity. So much so that in December the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to stop the deal, citing anti-trust concerns.
Nvidia has been an undisputed winner of the pandemic. With demand for its computer components skyrocketing as the world collectively went inside, combined with a still-apparent semiconductor shortage, NVDA has been thriving for quite some time now. Despite this, the company has felt this month’s tech stock crash as much as most. After hitting its all-time high of $333 in November, NVDA has slipped back down to its current $227 share price.
Today, the company is down nearly 3% on news that it’s no longer pursuing Arm. As such, investors everywhere are wondering if this could be the start of an even greater drop, or if they should jump into the firesale on a guaranteed winner.
Let’s see what the experts think about Nvidia’s long-term potential.
NVDA Stock Price Predictions
- Wallet Investor believes it’s only a matter of time before NVDA reclaims last year’s glory — and then some. The site set a one-year forecast of $352.42 and a five-year price target of $874.81 per share, for a nearly 300% gain.
- TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus states that Nvidia is a strong buy. The one-year average price target is $359.17, just a bit higher than Nvidia’s all-time high achieved last year.
- Finally, Coin Price Forecast is unabashedly bullish on NVDA. It predicts the company will hit $400 before the end of 2022 and $600 by the end of 2024.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.