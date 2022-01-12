Stellar Lumens Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot XLM Crypto Go by 2025?

After a turbulent start to 2022, cryptocurrency markets are recovering nicely. Investors could only watch and grimace as collective crypto prices crashed last week. These plunging prices caused many to wonder what the coming year would bring. Thankfully, halfway through this week, prices are rising again. While most cryptos are still down the week, they remain in the green for the day, indicating that prices have once again stabilized. Some of the most impressive gains that we’ve seen today have been from Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD). The crypto of the open source decentralized protocol is up almost 12% for the day. Unlike many other names on the list of largest cryptos by market cap, though, XLM is in the green by 1.45% for the week.
Stellar is an appropriate way of describing this crypto. In the weeks leading up to 2022, it was hailed as a likely breakout for the year ahead. As InvestorPlace’s Faizan Farooque reminds us, XLM has received a boost from its Universal Payment System, utilized by IBM (NYSE:IBM) to enable more efficient payments on a global scale. Farooque also notes that XLM tends to move in solidarity with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). If this is true, 2022 is likely to be a good year for XLM crypto. Most experts remain bullish on Bitcoin, even following the crash.
What do Stellar Lumens price predictions look like for the coming years, though? Let’s take a look at what some industry experts expect to see.
Stellar Lumens Price Predictions: How High Can XLM Go?
- CryptoNewsZ predicts that the XLM crypto is likely to reach 90 cents by the end of 2022. However, it adds that XLM prices could rise as high as 95 cents. But it does not expect the following year’s high to be above 62 cents. This model doesn’t predict prices rising higher than 75 cents in 2024 and notes it could slip to as low as 57 cents.
- Wallet Investor is more bullish on the XLM crypto. Its forecast system still rates it is an “awesome” one-year investment. By the end of January 2022, it predicts that investors could see prices hit 30.64 cents. According to its model, by January 2023, Stellar princes could rise by as much as 60%, and by 130% within the following year.
- Digitalcoin also maintains a bullish outlook on XLM. Its model predicts that the crypto will hit 39.3 cents before the end of 2022 and 46 cents in 2023. Before the calendar turns to 2025, it sees XLM prices rising to as much as 50 cents.
- Gov Capital is highly bullish when it comes to XLM. It maintains that its prices could be as high as 53.7 cents within only one year, a gain of roughly 97%. If the platform’s algorithmic model for Stellar Lumens price predictions holds true, a $100 investment made today will be worth $197.462 in exactly one year.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.