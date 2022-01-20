TASK Stock: 8 Things to Know About the TaskUs Short Report

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock is taking a beating on Thursday following a new short report from Spruce Point Capital.
Let’s dive into that short report below to see why it has TASK stock falling today!
- One of the biggest highlights from the report is CEO and co-founder Bryce Maddock’s education.
- Spruce Point Capital alleges that the company’s leader mistakes his own degrees and embellishes on his achievements.
- Included in that is TaskUs reportedly overstating the size of its workforce.
- Another claim in the report is revenue claim growths that the company was unable to realize.
- Spruce Point Capital believes that TaskUs is covering up financial strain.
- That includes revenue declines per employee.
- There are also concerns over its contracts with Meta’s (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook, which is one of the company’s major customers.
- Spruce Point Capital caps off its short report of TASK stock by warning of a potential 25% to 50% downside for the shares.
While Spruce Point Capital is calling out TASK stock, others see this as a buying opportunity. Baird analyst David Koning believes the falling price on today’s report represents a good entry point for new investors in the company.
TAKS stock is experiencing heavy trading today following the short report from Spruce Point Capital. As of this writing, nearly 8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of 1.3 million shares.
TASK stock is down 18.2% as of Thursday afternoon.
