LAZR Stock: The Mercedes-Benz Deal That Has Luminar Technologies Lighting Up Today

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock is shining brighter on Thursday after announcing a deal with Daimler’s (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Mercedes-Benz.
This agreement will have Luminar Technologies working with Mercedes-Benz on its new generation of self-driving passenger cars. This will see LAZR’s Iris lidar technology used in the vehicles to improve the safety and capabilities of autonomous systems.
Austin Russell, founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies, said the following about the deal boosting LAZR stock higher today.
“This partnership is a landmark moment in the industry, demonstrating how substantially increased safety and autonomous driving functions on consumer vehicles are going from sci-fi to mainstream. Mercedes-Benz has always been a technological leader and first mover for the industry, with the brand synonymous with automotive innovation, safety, luxury, and quality.”
Luminar Technologies notes that its Iris lidar technology is currently undergoing preparation for series production. That will allow it to meet the demand needed to supply Mercedes-Benz with its technology.
Investors are also excited about the Mercedes-Benz deal as LAZR stock sees heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 22 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 6.3 million shares.
LAZR stock is up 23.1% as of Thursday afternoon but is still down 7.9% since the start of the year.
