Tezos Price Predictions: Where Will the NFT Craze Take the XTZ Crypto in 2022?

Blockchain network Tezos (CCC:XTZ-USD) has captured the crypto spotlight today as it trends up more than 9% so far. The news seems to be related to recent praise the coin has received from Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Tezos price predictions are all over the place today as experts weigh in on whether the XTZ crypto is just a flash in the pan, or the next big crypto breakout.
Indeed, Tezos’ jump today is likely due to some glowing comments Buterin had for the crypto. Buterin appeared on the “Bankless” podcast recently, where he weighed the legitimacy of some crypto communities. He argued that while some crypto communities have more of an interest in lip service than truly decentralized currency, he acknowledged Zcash (CCC:ZEC-USD) and Tezos as two very real interests. “I think there’s real fun and interesting stuff happening in Zcash lands. There’s real interesting stuff happening in Tezos,” he told the podcast.
This appears to be the main force lifting the coin today, but Tezos is already coming off of a very strong 2021. The question remains whether this is a sign of confidence heading into the new year, or another unexplainable crypto jump.
With Tezos sitting at $5.24, let’s see what the experts think about the coin’s future.
Tezos Price Predictions: How High Can XTZ Go?
- CryptoNewsZ sees Tezos hitting $6.20 by the end of the year, should the markets behave favorably. In the long term, the platform is unapologetically bullish on Tezos, setting a 2025 price target of $10.
- Wallet Investor is even more confident in the XTZ crypto. The site has a one-year forecast of $6.68. Furthermore, it foresees the coin hitting a staggering $15.18 per coin within five years.
- Coin Price Forecast is similarly bullish on Tezos. It predicts the coin will hit $7.81 by just mid-year and will close 2022 35% up, at $6.96 per coin. It sees XTZ growing nearly 50% every year until 2026, when the crypto will settle at $15.40.
