Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! Let’s close out the week right with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, FDA news, uplistings, study results, and more!
All that news is ready to go below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is rocketing more than 385% higher following a massive rally late yesterday and heavy trading.
- Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) shares are gaining over 18% after uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is soaring more than 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares are gaining roughly 9% after slipping on recent study news.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is running nearly 7% higher after addressing claims that it will end bike production due to low demand.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares are rising over 6% on no clear news this morning.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock is jumping more than 6% after announcing plans next week to discuss results from a clinical trial.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are getting an over 5% boost in pre-market trading.
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock is increasing more than 5% with the most recent news from a couple of days ago announcing a new COO.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares are up over 5% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is plummeting about 46% after revealing pricing of a $12.5 million public underwritten offering.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are taking a more than 19% beating following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock is falling over 15% after rallying Thursday on FDA news.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares are heading more than 9% lower, which continues negative movement throughout the week.
- ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) stock is dropping around 9% after the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) saw a sharp decline late last night.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares are slipping nearly 9% after rallying yesterday on FDA orphan drug designation.
- Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) stock is sitting over 8% lower as the price of BTC falls.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are decreasing more than 8% following recent crypto spinoff news.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is dipping over 8% after rallying yesterday on acquisition plans.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.