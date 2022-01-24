Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! It’s time to get this week going with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
News moving stocks this morning include a buyout offer, a reverse stock split, and more.
Let’s go over that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) stock is rocketing 1,900% due to an ADS ratio change comparable to a one-for-25 reverse stock split.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares are surging more than 117% as shares bounce back from a dip last week.
- Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock is gaining over 28% as activist investors show interest in a recent buyout bid.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares are soaring more than 17% after dropping on Friday.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock is rising over 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares are increasing more than 13% in pre-market trading.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is climbing over 13% on no apparent news this morning.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares are getting a more than 9% boost in early morning trading today.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock is jumping nearly 7% this morning.
- Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) shares are up over 6% on talk of a potential merger.
10 Top Losers
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) stock is diving roughly 23% after a massive rally on Friday.
- CF Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares are falling more than 20% following a quick surge in price late Friday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock is dropping over 16% as shares continue a trend from the previous day of trading.
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) shares are decreasing more than 15%, which continues negative movement from last week.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock is heading over 14% lower following a rally on Friday.
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) shares are likewise dipping more than 14% after rallying on Friday.
- Barfresh Food (NASDAQ:BRFH) stock is sitting over 14% lower following a recent rally after uplisting to the Nasdaq.
- HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares are losing more than 13% of their value as crypto prices slip.
- Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock is declining over 13% alongside other crypto stocks.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) loses value.
