Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! With a weekend full of rest we’re ready for another busy week of trading as we start it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are earning results, reverse stock split talk, increasing stock volume, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock is rocketing more than 58% after slipping last week after its initial public offering (IPO).
- WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares are gaining over 18% with the release of its preliminary results for 2021.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock is increasing more than 13% after Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) signed up as one of its customers on Friday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are soaring over 12% after getting a Nasdaq delisting notice last week.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is rising close to 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares are surging more than 10% in pre-market trading today.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock is climbing over 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Cian (NYSE:CIAN) shares are getting a more than 8% boost on no news Monday morning.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) stock is jumping over 8% this morning.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares are up nearly 8% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock is plummeting more than 25% as shares pull back from a massive rally last week.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares are taking an over 15% beating after announcing plans for a reverse stock split next month.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock is diving more than 11% after rallying last week.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are heading over 10% lower in trading this morning.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) stock is dropping almost 10% after rallying last week on drilling news.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares are sitting more than 8% lower after announcing an update to its stock volume on Friday.
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) stock is slipping over 8% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares are declining roughly 8% as shares continue to retreat from a rally earlier this month.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is dipping more than 7% following a rally on Friday.
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% in early morning trading.
