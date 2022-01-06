Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! Let’s start off the day right with a look into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Loads of penny stocks are on the move today and we’re also seeing other shares in the news for patent news, CEO changes, clinical trials, and more.
Now to jump into that news!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is rocketing more than 39% on heavy trading and no news.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares are soaring over 37% after being granted the patent “Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases.”
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is surging more than 20% despite a lack of news this morning.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are increasing over 9% as it recovers from a dip on Wednesday.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock is gaining nearly 9% after announcing a new CEO yesterday.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares are climbing more than 8% as investors try to boost shares back up to the $1 Nasdaq Exchange minimum.
- Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) stock is getting an over 8% boost on no apparent news this morning.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares are rising close to 8% after revealing its new CEO on Wednesday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock is jumping almost 6% higher on no news to speak of.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares are up more than 5% after revealing positive data from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) stock is plummeting almost 30% after announcing a CEO transition and upcoming estimates for 2021 results.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares are taking a roughly 14% beating after announcing an $11.5 million private placement.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock is diving over 11% as shares pull back from a recent rally.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are dropping more than 10% following a podcast yesterday concerning its CES showing.
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock is heading over 9% lower following a surprise rally yesterday.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares are decreasing more than 9% as it prepares for a name change and new ticker tomorrow.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is sitting over 9% lower following a rally on patent news earlier this week.
- Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) shares are dipping nearly 8% after shares rallied higher on Wednesday.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock is slipping more than 7% after shares ran higher Tuesday on a service agreement.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXTW) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% as it retreats from a recent rally on pre-clinical data.
