Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock is rocketing more than 567% due to an ADS ratio change that’s equivalent to a five-for-one reverse stock split.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are surging over 34% after announcing a 100 million share buyback program.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is running more than 23% higher alongside heavy trading this morning.
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) shares are soaring 15% after completing its listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is gaining over 14% as a recent rally continues.
- Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) shares are rising more than 11% in pre-market trading.
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock is climbing over 10% as it recovers from a dip yesterday.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares are getting a more than 10% boost on no clear news this morning.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is jumping over 10% in early morning trading today.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares are up more than 10% on no apparent news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) stock is plummeting over 39% after getting hit with a downgrade.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares are dropping more than 21% after announcing pricing for a follow-on offering of its stock.
- F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock is diving over 14% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) shares are falling more than 13% after rising during their Nasdaq debut yesterday.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is decreasing over 11% in pre-market trading.
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) shares are declining more than 9%, which continues a fall that started on Monday.
- Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) stock is taking an over 7% beating in pre-market trading.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) shares are down nearly 7% this morning.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is slipping more than 6% after rallying yesterday on investment news.
- ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6%.
