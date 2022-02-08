Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions: Will the BCH Crypto Have a Revival in 2022?

Today’s price action in the cryptocurrency market is certainly something to watch. From Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) to small altcoins, the broader market has recovered substantially. For investors in Bitcoin Cash (CCC:BCH-USD), this has certainly been the case. Accordingly, interest around expert Bitcoin Cash price predictions has taken off.
Like other top cryptocurrencies affected by the recent crypto winter we’ve seen materialize, Bitcoin Cash has certainly been under pressure. On a year-to-date basis, this coin is down nearly 25%. That’s not a great start to the year at all.
However, there are a number of reasons many investors look at Bitcoin Cash as an intriguing investment. Created as a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain, Bitcoin Cash was born out of dissension. Essentially, Bitcoin Cash allows for larger block sizes, which then enables more transactions per second and lower fees. Given the congestion we’ve seen on Bitcoin, that’s turned out to be a good thing.
Of course, Bitcoin Cash is by far the smaller brother. This coin has a valuation of $7 billion — a far cry from Bitcoin’s $800 billion. However, investors looking for a higher-leverage crypto may be looking at BCH-USD as a smart pick right now.
Let’s dive into what the experts think.
Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions
For reference, BCH currently trades at $330.
- WalletInvestor currently projects a one-year and five-year price target of $506 and $1,176, respectively, for BCH.
- Similarly, Gov.Capital puts forward a one-year projection of $454. Its five-year projection of $65 is more shockingly bearish for this coin.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests BCH could hit $535 by 2023 and $706 by 2025.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.