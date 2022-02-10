BRCC SPAC Alert: 10 Things to Know as Black Rifle Coffee Stock Starts Trading Today

Black Rifle Coffee (NYSE:BRCC) begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol BRCC. This follows a successful reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) SilverBox Engaged Merger (NASDAQ:SBEA).
The market debut of the popular Black Rifle Coffee Company has been highly anticipated by investors judging by the pre-merger moves in SBEA stock, which has gained 18% so far this year and risen 24% in the past six months. SBEA stock finished trading yesterday at $12.01 prior to its combination with the Black Rifle Coffee Company.
Here are 10 things investors should known about Black Rifle Coffee stock as it begins life as a publicly traded concern today.
BRCC: 10 Things to Know About Black Rifle Coffee Stock
- Black Rifle Coffee is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, and came about in 2014.
- The company gets its name from the fact that it is owned and operated by former members of the U.S. military. Company founder Evan Hafer is a former Green Beret.
- Still closely aligned with the military, the Black Rifle Coffee Company made national headlines in 2017 when it pledged to hire 10,000 veterans. The hiring was in response to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) saying it would hire 10,000 refugees.
- The company focuses primarily on a direct-to-consumer coffee subscription service that has more than 100,000 monthly subscribers. The company only has a handful of physical coffee shops sprinkled across Utah, as well as two locations in Texas.
- Its coffee is also distributed at some U.S. firing ranges, tactical stores and Bass Pro Shops.
- Black Rifle Coffee Company is well known for its presence on social media. It also produces Coffee or Die, an online magazine that focuses on military and law enforcement issues.
- The company was most recently valued at $1.7 billion ahead of its market debut.
- Black Rifle CEO Evan Hafer has said that the company is going public, in large part, to expand its charitable support of military veterans. As part of this, the company plans to give several $10,000 checks to veteran and first responder organizations.
- The company continues to make most of its revenue through online sales. Its subscription service currently accounts for 75% of its revenue.
- The direct-to-consumer coffee business has been estimated to be worth about $4 billion annually in the U.S.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.