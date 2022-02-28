FHN Stock Alert: 11 Things for First Horizon Investors to Know About the Massive TD Bank Deal

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) stock is on the rise Monday as investors react to a major deal with TD Bank (NYSE:TD).
Let’s break down all of the details investors in FHN stock need to know about the deal!
- The big news here is that TD Bank is acquiring First Horizon to expand its business in Southeast U.S.
- This has it agreeing to pay $13.4 billion for the company in an all-cash transaction.
- That results in TD Bank valuing shares of FHN stock at $25 each.
- This represents an almost 37% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.
- TD Bank is funding the deal with excess cash on its balance sheet.
- Bryan Jordan, president and CEO of First Horizon, will join TD Bank as its vice chair.
- This will have him reporting to Bharat Masrani, group president and CEO at TD Bank, and joining the company’s executive team.
- Likewise, he’ll also join the Boards of Directors while continuing to operate out of Memphis.
- TD Bank is expecting the deal to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share.
- The two companies are also expecting $610 million in pre-tax cost synergies once the deal is complete.
- First Horizon and TD Bank are planning for the deal to close during the latter’s fiscal first quarter of 2021.
Jordan said the following about the deal boosting FHN stock higher today.
“We have long respected TD as a leader in U.S. banking and are confident that its continued and growing investments in our local markets will extend our long history of community support.”
FHN stock is up 30.2% as of Monday morning.
