One of Louis Navellier’s Top Stocks for 2022

On February 22, the man who recommended Google before anyone else will reveal one of his top stock picks for 2022 — for FREE — ticker symbol and all — in a special presentation.

Tue, February 22 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Free

Redfin Stock News: Why Is RDFN Down Big Today? 9 Things for Investors to Know.

RDFN's outlook isn't helping the stock

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 18, 2022, 1:03 pm EST

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock is slipping on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Redfin sign posted in front of a house for sale; Redfin (RDFN stock) is a real estate brokerage whose business model is based on sellers paying Redfin a small fee

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Let’s dive into that report below to see what’s pulling RDFN stock down today!

  • The big problem for Redfin comes from its guidance for the first quarter of 2022.
  • This has it expecting a total net loss of $122 million and $115 million.
  • To put that in perspective, the real estate company’s total net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $36 million.
  • That drags down an otherwise good earnings report from Redfin.
  • That includes earnings per share of -27 cents, which is better than the -31 cents Wall Street was expecting.
  • However, that’s also a negative switch from the 11 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
  • Revenue of $643.1 million also surpassed the $598.77 million that analysts were expecting during the period.
  • It’s also a 163% increase over the $244.52 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Finally, revenue guidance of $535 million to $560 million for Q1 2022 is better than Wall Street’s estimate of $524.59 million.

Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, said the following in the Q4 earnings report dropping RDFN stock today.

‘Redfin is broadening its sources of customer value and corporate income, with title, mortgage, and iBuying now on track to generate gross profits, after years of being subsidized by our brokerage. Entering an uncertain market, Redfin’s pricing power and on-demand service will let us take share and improve operating margins.”

Heavy trading following the Redin earnings report today. That has some 8 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.2 million shares.

RDFN stock is down 24.8% as of Friday afternoon.

InvestorPlace has more of the latest stock news for investors to dive into below!

We’ve got all the daily stock coverage that traders need to know about. A few examples include Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD), and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) stock news for today. You can read all about that at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/02/redfin-stock-news-why-is-rdfn-down-big-today-9-things-for-investors-to-know/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC