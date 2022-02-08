Rolls-Royce News: Why RLLCF Stock Is Rolling Higher Today

Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RLLCF) stock is in the news today as the automotive company’s shares get a boost.
One piece of news worth noting is a new rating for RLLCF stock from Zacks Investment Research. This has the analyst increasing its rating for Rolls-Royce from sell to hold. That matches the current consensus rating, which is made up of two buys, eight holds, and two sells.
It’s also worth highlighting that RLLCF stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 11 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume comes in at about 4.5 million shares.
So what else is going on with RLLCF stock today? Truthfully, not much. There’s little to no chatter from retail traders on social media today. If so, that would help explain some of the heavy trading that we’re seeing.
Another thing to know is that Rolls-Royce hasn’t released any news recently that could be behind the rise. The only noteworthy news is a new Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The company is switching to a smaller version of its long-time hood ornament that will appear on its first electric vehicle EV.
Rolls-Royce’s first EV is called the Spectre and is set to release sometime next year. The company is targeting a complete switch to EVs by the time 2030 rolls around.
RLLCF stock is up 23.3% as of Tuesday afternoon.
There’s more stock market news that investors will want to know about below!
Traders looking for the latest stock market news have lots to dive into today. That includes why shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock are rising, what to know about American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) stock, as well as details for Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock as it rises higher. You can find out more about these matters by checking out the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- HOG Stock: 10 Reasons Why Harley-Davidson Investors Are Doing Wheelies Today
- American Rebel IPO: 13 Things to Know About the Safe Maker as AREB Stock Skyrockets
- SOPA Stock: 6 Things to Know About E-Commerce Play Society Pass as Short Squeeze Sends It Soaring
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed