Russian Stocks: What’s Going on With SBRCY, YNDX, OGZPY, NOVKY and LUKOY Today?

Russian stocks are on the move today with several shares taking a massive beating Wednesday. So what exactly is happening to these stocks? Let’s get right into it!
If you’ve been keeping up with the news at all lately, you know that Russia is eyeing an invasion of Ukraine. That’s prompted a response from the U.N. as the U.S. and other countries prepare for a possible war over the country.
Considering the ever-escalating situation, it should come as no surprise that Russian stocks are being affected. But just how bad are these stocks being beat? Join me below to find out!
Russian Stocks Taking a Beating
- Sberbank (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) stock starts us off with shares of the Russian financial institution falling almost 13% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are up next with the internet company’s stock slipping more than 9% as of this writing.
- Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) stock joins our list with the state-owned energy company’s shares dropping close to 9% this afternoon.
- Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) shares take their spot on our list of Russian stocks falling as the natural gas company see shares decrease over 9% today.
- NK Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) stock closes us out with the Russian energy company’s shares dipping more than 5% lower in Wednesday afternoon trading.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.