TMUS Stock: 9 Reasons Why T-Mobile Investors Are Dialing Up Gains Today

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock is taking off on Thursday after the release of the telecommunications company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Let’s dive into that earnings report below to see why investors in TMUS stock are celebrating today!
- T-Mobile kicks off its earnings report with diluted earnings per share of 34 cents.
- That’s a drop the company was expecting due to merger-related costs.
- Even so, it still comes in above the 15 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting.
- To go along with that, TMUS reported revenue of $20.79 billion.
- That’s a jump from the company’s revenue of $14.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Unfortunately, it does slightly miss Wall Street’s estimate of $21.08 billion for the period.
- Luckily, a strong outlook for 2022 is keeping that revenue miss from pulling TMUS stock down today.
- The company’s guidance for 2022 includes postpaid net customer additions of 5 million to 5.5 million.
- It’s also looking for merger synergies between $5 billion and $5.3 billion
Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said the following in the earnings report boosting TMUS stock higher today.
“Our industry-leading year-end results – adding 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers, extending Ultra Capacity 5G to 210 million people – show that the Un-carrier is experiencing the greatest growth momentum in wireless.”
With that strong earnings report comes heavy trading of TMUS stock. This has some 8 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s a nice increase over the 5.3 million shares that trade on average daily.
TMUS stock is up 10.4% as of Thursday afternoon.
