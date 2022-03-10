10 Top Cryptos by Market Cap Heading Into April 2022

We’re getting closer to the end of March and that means it’s time to cover the top cryptos by market cap as we prepare for April 2022.
Let’s get right into those cryptos below!
10 Top Cryptos by Market Cap
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tops the list with a market cap of $801.47 billion as the leading crypto trades at around $42,200 per token.
- Ethereum (ETH-USD) takes our second spot with a market cap of $357.51 billion with its value hanging just below $3,000.
- Tether (USDT-USD) is up next with a market cap of $80.86 billion and a value of $1 per token, which is due to its status as a stablecoin tied to the U.S. Dollar.
- BNB (BNB-USD) joins our list with its market cap of $66.86 billion and a price of roughly $405 per token as of this writing.
- USD Coin (USDC-USD) claims its spot with a market cap of $52.57 billion and a $1 price due to its being another U.S. Dollar stablecoin.
- XRP (XRP-USD) is next on our list with a market cap of $40.03 billion as the crypto trades for about 83% this morning.
- Cardano (ADA-USD) earns its spot on our list with a market cap of $36.21 billion with its trading just above $1 per token today.
- Terra (LUNA-USD) enters our list today with a market cap of $34.57 billion and a price just above $95 per token.
- Solana (SOL-USD) secures its ranking with a market cap of $29.79 billion and is currently trading at around $93.50 on Wednesday morning.
- Avalance (AVAX-USD) closes out our top cryptos by market cap at $22.85 billion as the token trades for roughly $85.
