3 Women CEOs of the S&P 500 to Celebrate on International Women’s Day 2022

Today is International Women’s Day 2022, or IWD. So, what better time to acknowledge all of the amazing achievements that women have been able to accomplish?
First recognized by the United Nations in 1975, IWD is a day to remember and reflect on the unfair struggles that women have faced across the world concerning gender equality, labor rights and more. While immense progress has been made, women today still face many challenges, especially in the workplace.
But IWD is also a day to celebrate. In light of that, InvestorPlace is recognizing three CEOs whose relentless dedication and hard work have come through time and again.
Without further ado, here are three women CEOs of the S&P 500 to celebrate on International Women’s Day 2022:
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors (NYSE:GM)
- Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup (NYSE:C)
- Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS (NYSE:CVS)
Women CEOs to Celebrate on IWD: Mary Barra, General Motors (GM)
Since taking over the helm and stepping into the role of General Motors’ CEO in 2014, Mary Barra has enacted a series of beneficial developments. What’s more, Barra is the first woman to lead one of the “Big Three” automakers, which also include Ford (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA).
One of most beneficial developments that Barra has pursued for the company has to do with electric vehicles (EVs). Specifically, Barra has spearheaded GM’s plans to shift to EVs, starting with the introduction of the Chevrolet Bolt back in 2017. The CEO has a bold plan to phase out all gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035.
Barra has three major goals for GM: zero emissions, zero crashes and zero congestion time. Under the CEO’s leadership, GM seeks to become an environmentally friendly and efficient vehicle provider for the world.
Jane Fraser, Citigroup (C)
Next up on this list of women to celebrate for International Women’s Day 2022 is Jane Fraser. Fraser became CEO of Citigroup last year and first joined the company in 2004. Like Barra, Fraser accomplished a major “first” for women; the CEO is the first woman to run a major Wall Street investment bank.
While Fraser is a relatively new CEO, she has still led a series of company changes designed for long-term success. For example, the executive has headed the plan to reduce the company’s consumer banking exposure in Asia. Instead, Barra is focusing on wealth management and private banking in the region now, as it is seen as a “more-lucrative endeavor.”
Finally, Fraser is a major proponent for equality in the workplace. According to The Wall Street Journal, she recently explained: “It takes a child’s bewilderment to demonstrate how absurd it is that a woman’s work would not be valued as much as a man’s.”
Women CEOs to Celebrate on IWD: Karen Lynch, CVS (CVS)
The last entry on this International Women’s Day 2022 list is Karen Lynch. Since taking over as CEO during the height of the pandemic, Lynch has envisioned CVS to be a part of people’s “everyday life.” In an interview with The New York Times, she explained:
“I don’t want people to think about CVS Health as just that drugstore. I want them to think about it being a health care company.”
The CEO has made several changes in her tenure, such as adding behavioral health specialists to stores and expanding virtual care and healthcare services.
Looking forward, Lynch plans to reduce healthcare costs for everyday people by providing an “alternative site of care,” such as virtual calls or at CVS retail locations. Additionally, Lynch seeks to expand the availability of behavioral health solutions.
