CAN Stock Alert: Why Is Bitcoin Mining Play Canaan Surging Today?

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock is rising higher Thursday following the release of the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining rig company’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.
Let’s start off with the company’s adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 6.81 yuan. That’s an improvement over the company’s losses per share of .46 yuan from the same period of the year prior.
Next up we have to discuss Canaan’s revenue of $2.18 billion yuan. That’s a significant increase over the 38.2 million yuan reported by the company during the fourth quarter of 2020.
James Jin Cheng, CFO of Canaan, had the following to say about the company’s most recent earnings report.
“As of the end of 2021, we had garnered contract advances of RMB1,340.7 million, ensuring stable revenue streams for the quarters to come and delivering further cash flows to expand our supply capabilities. Going forward, we will mitigate the negative effects from fluctuations in the Bitcoin price, geopolitical volatility, and regulatory uncertainties by staying vigilant and agile in our operations.”
The strong earnings report from Canaan also has shares of CAN stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s quite the leap over its daily average trading volume of about 3.4 million shares.
CAN stock is up 14.8% as of Thursday morning.
