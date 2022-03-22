ETH Crypto News: 12 Things to Know as Ethereum Price Passes $3K Today

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is rising higher on Tuesday as the broader crypto market experiences a recent surge and we’re looking over that news!
Let’s dive into that ETH crypto news below!
- ETH just finished out last week with its largest close in months and that could be a sign that further growth is coming to the crypto.
- It looks like traders are taking an interest in crypto again after a rough period in the month prior sending prices falling.
- This resurgence means we might see ETH reach a price of $4,000 per token.
- That would be a welcome change for investors in the crypto, which haven’t seen that price since December.
- It’s also worth pointing out that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is likewise seeing major gains recently.
- BTC is the leading crypto to watch as its movement can both pull others up with it or drag them down.
- The increase in Bitcoin comes as interest in home mining rekindles, as well as Texas going out of its way to bring in crypto mining companies.
- That’s also resulted in several crypto mining stocks getting a boost alongside the digital assets today.
- Of course, Ethereum also has a major catalyst in the works that crypto traders are looking forward to.
- The crypto is preparing for its 2.0 upgrade, which will bring with it a bevy of benefits.
- While there’s still no hard date for Ethereum 2.0’s launch, we do know it’ll happen sometime in Q2 2022.
- Considering it’s close to the end of Q1 2022, it makes sense that traders are sending ETH higher ahead of that upgrade.
ETH is up 1.7% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
Investors looking for more crypto news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all the latest stock market news that traders need to know about for Tuesday. A few examples include the most recent Silvergate (NYSE:SI) stock news, as well as what to know about ApeCoin (APE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD). You can find all of this at the following links!
More Crypto for Tuesday
- Is Silvergate (SI) Stock a Buy Right Now? Bank of America Says ‘Yes.’
- Why I Won’t Be Buying Apecoin Yet
- Shiba Inu Might Be Looking More Interesting but Risks Abound
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.