Crypto Mining Stocks: Why Are MARA, RIOT and HUT Up Today?

Crypto mining stocks are doing well today and we’re diving into why with a look at some of the top performers.
The big news worth noting today is the rising price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The digital currency has been on the road to recovery after a recent fall and that’s inspiring hope in investors. This jump in price comes as home crypto mining makes a comeback and Texas courts crypto mining companies.
When the price of BTC is on the rise, we typically see crypto mining stocks follow. That explains why those stocks are increasing today. Now, let’s check in on a few to see just how much they’re benefitting from today’s Bitcoin news!
Crypto Mining Stocks on the Rise
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock starts off the crypto mining rise with a more than 11% jump in value today. That comes despite trading of some 7 million shares, as compared to its daily average trading volume of 12.8 million shares.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are up next with the company’s stock seeing an over 6% increase in trading as of Tuesday morning. Alongside that are some 5 million shares trading, as compared to its daily average of about 10 million shares.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) stock finishes off our list with a gain of more than 4% this morning. That comes with some 3.3 million shares traded, as compared to its daily average trading volume of around 7.8 million shares.
Investors looking for more crypto news today don’t have to go far!
We’ve got all the most recent crypto news that traders need to know about for Tuesday! That includes what’s happening with Silvergate (NYSE:SI) stock, as well as recent overviews of ApeCoin (APE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD). You can find all of that at the following links!
More Tuesday Crypto News
- Is Silvergate (SI) Stock a Buy Right Now? Bank of America Says ‘Yes.’
- Why I Won’t Be Buying Apecoin Yet
- Shiba Inu Might Be Looking More Interesting but Risks Abound
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.