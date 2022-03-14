Ethereum News Today: 3 Things for ETH Crypto Investors to Know Monday

We’re diving into the latest Ethereum (ETH-USD) news over the weekend that crypt traders need to catch up with on Monday!
The first thing worth noting is the price of ETH. It’s currently up slightly over a 24-hour period. However, that’s not overly helpful when the price of the crypto is down over the last month. But what does that have to do with today’s news?
Ethereum News Today: Elon Musk Holding ETH
First off, Elon Musk recently weighed in on waning crypto prices. Musk is a big name in the crypto space with his Tweets frequently calling out different investments. Currently, he holds Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and Ethereum.
Here’s what he had to say.
As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Ethereum News Today: A Bullish Price Prediction
Next up in the Ethereum news cycle today is Bill Barhydt, the CEO of crypto trading platform Abra, also chaining in with his own thoughts on ETH. He’s bullish on the crypto and expects it to climb much higher than its current price.
While Barhydt doesn’t say when it will happen, he is expecting Ethereum prices to reach $30,000 to $40,000. That would have the crypto competing with Bitcoin at its current prices. For comparison, ETH was trading at $2,574 at the time of this writing.
Ethereum News Today: Crypto War
Finally, we’ve got to talk about the recent comments from Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin. He said the following about crypto in connection to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“It’s another moment for our industry. It represents crossing the chasm into mainstream adoption. Now we’re onto national security issues. It’s going to be so profound, a point of no return for our industry, because it’s clear that our technology is very powerful and unstoppable.”
And that’s all the most important crypto news you need to know about Monday morning! Crypto traders looking for more news will also want to keep reading!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news with our coverage of the space today. That includes the recent Cronos (CRO-USD) rebranding, the latest on Gala (GALA-USD), as well as ongoing crypto hacks from Russia. You can check out all of this news at the links below!
More Crypto News for Monday
- The Problem I See With Crypto.com Coin’s Rebranding as Cronos
- Gala Makes for an Intriguing Bet, But Gamble Responsibly
- Why Crypto Hacks Keep Happening
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.