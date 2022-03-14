Inflation… Russia… Rising Rates… Recession… Here’s What Comes Next

Ethereum News Today: 3 Things for ETH Crypto Investors to Know Monday

Musk is holding onto his ETH despite price drops

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 14, 2022, 10:18 am EDT

We’re diving into the latest Ethereum (ETH-USD) news over the weekend that crypt traders need to catch up with on Monday!

A concept image of a virtual coin based on the Ethereum logo representing news today.

Source: Filippo Ronca Cavalcanti / Shutterstock.com

The first thing worth noting is the price of ETH. It’s currently up slightly over a 24-hour period. However, that’s not overly helpful when the price of the crypto is down over the last month. But what does that have to do with today’s news?

Ethereum News Today: Elon Musk Holding ETH

First off, Elon Musk recently weighed in on waning crypto prices. Musk is a big name in the crypto space with his Tweets frequently calling out different investments. Currently, he holds Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and Ethereum.

Here’s what he had to say.

Ethereum News Today: A Bullish Price Prediction

Next up in the Ethereum news cycle today is Bill Barhydt, the CEO of crypto trading platform Abra, also chaining in with his own thoughts on ETH. He’s bullish on the crypto and expects it to climb much higher than its current price.

While Barhydt doesn’t say when it will happen, he is expecting Ethereum prices to reach $30,000 to $40,000. That would have the crypto competing with Bitcoin at its current prices. For comparison, ETH was trading at $2,574 at the time of this writing.

Ethereum News Today: Crypto War

Finally, we’ve got to talk about the recent comments from Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin. He said the following about crypto in connection to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s another moment for our industry. It represents crossing the chasm into mainstream adoption. Now we’re onto national security issues. It’s going to be so profound, a point of no return for our industry, because it’s clear that our technology is very powerful and unstoppable.”

And that’s all the most important crypto news you need to know about Monday morning! Crypto traders looking for more news will also want to keep reading!

We’ve got all the hottest crypto news with our coverage of the space today. That includes the recent Cronos (CRO-USD) rebranding, the latest on Gala (GALA-USD), as well as ongoing crypto hacks from Russia. You can check out all of this news at the links below!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

