FLOKI Crypto Heats Up as Floki Inu Kicks Off Massive TV Ad Campaign

In the fall of 2021, Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) embarked on a significant marketing push through TV advertising. News of this initiative sent FLOKI crypto prices shooting up, helping the meme token gain mainstream acceptance. Months later, the team behind it is once again buying up TV ad space, this time in both the U.S. and Turkey. This campaign could be Floki’s most aggressive attempt to date in its quest to appeal to new investor audiences.
What’s Happening With the FLOKI Crypto
Where exactly can U.S. viewers expect to see new Floki ads? CoinTelegraph reports that the team behind the token has secured ad space on MSNBC, Fox Business and ESPN, as well as Discovery and CNN.
Just as it did the first time around, news of a TV advertising push has sent FLOKI crypto into the green. As of this writing, the token’s price is up 3.2% for the day and is poised to continue rising. After spending most of last week sliding downward, this is welcome news for Floki investors.
Why It Matters
It’s clear that Floki’s team means business with this new ad initiative. The company wants the FLOKI crypto to become a household name in 2022, and it is taking significant steps toward making it happen. Since Feb. 22, the ads have been running on these networks while also running on Turkish stations. Over a two-month period, viewers will see 15 different ads lasting approximately 40 seconds.
According to CoinTelegraph’s data, Floki’s team expects the collective ads to net them over 250,000 impressions. Other data reveals why Turkey was targeted as a market. A survey showed that crypto usage in the country has grown exponentially throughout the past year, increasing elevenfold. For a token like the FLOKI crypto, there is a clear opportunity. Gaining adoption in a market that is just starting to embrace crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) could help Floki gain the market share it is eagerly seeking, particularly if it arrives before its competitors. Securing ad space on major television networks is an excellent way to help Turkish investors learn the name Floki Inu.
Investors who discover FLOKI crypto are doing so at an opportune time. The meme token has recently ventured into the metaverse through the launch of its Valhalla game. This foray is helping Floki demonstrate its real world utility, a common argument against cryptos and especially meme tokens. Valhalla continues to generate considerable buzz on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), the venue where Floki’s investor community is most active.
What It Means
If nothing else, investors should give Floki Inu credit for one thing. The meme token is working harder than ever to overcome its underdog status and take its place among the more prominent names in crypto. Part of its appeal may have been its underdog image. That said, as Floki has grown in popularity, so has the investor base rooting for it to succeed.
Investors should be watching keenly as the current TV ad campaign takes shape and continues pushing FLOKI upward. Its team is determined to become a household name in 2022, and this may be what grants it the status it craves.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.