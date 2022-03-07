Highest Gas Prices in the U.S. Right Now? 10 States Where Drivers Are Paying More Than $4.23.

The highest gas prices in the U.S. right now are nothing to sneeze at with some customers paying more than $4.23 per gallon at the pump.
The increasing price of gas comes from a couple of factors worth nothing. The first is the already annoying inflation taking place in the U.S. Second is the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine causing prices to rise higher.
So just how badly are some states being beaten? Let’s take a look at the 10 states with the highest gas prices in the U.S. right now.
Highest Gas Prices in the U.S. Right Now
- California starts us off with the average gas price in the state sitting at $5.43 per gallon.
- Hawaii is next with citizens of the island state paying an average of $4.69 per gallon for fuel.
- Nevada takes the third spot on our list with gas prices sitting at an average of $4.59 per gallon.
- Oregon also joins our list with the state’s gas prices currently sitting at an average of $4.51 per gallon.
- Washington claims the next spot with those living in the state paying an average of $4.44 per gallon for gas.
- Alaska starts off the second half of our list with an average gas price of $4.39 per gallon.
- Illinois bucks the low-price trend of its midwest neighbors with gas prices reaching an average of $4.30 per gallon.
- Connecticut earns its place on our list with the state’s average gas price coming in at $4.28 per gallon.
- New York couldn’t escape high gas prices with residents of the state paying an average of $4.26 per gallon.
- Pennsylvania finishes off our list of states with the highest gas prices in the U.S. right now with an average price of $4.23 per gallon.
