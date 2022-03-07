Is Nine Energy a Good Stock to Buy? 1 Analyst Weighs In on Penny Oil Stock NINE.

Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) is in the news today as investors push heavy trading of penny stocks in the oil sector alongside rising crude prices.
When it comes to NINE stock, there’s actually not much in the way of analyst coverage. Currently, only one analyst is covering the shares and they have a “hold” rating for NINE. There’s also no price target for investors to keep an eye on.
With that in mind, investors should understand that NINE stock could be risky to take a stake in. However, that risk also means there’s potential for great growth if the current rally continues to push the company’s shares higher.
On the flip side of that, NINE is a penny stock and that’s always something to be wary of. It’s easy for retail traders to pump and dump these shares due to the low entry point that allows for manipulation.
Even taking that into account, we’re seeing heavy trading of NINE stock today. As of this writing, more than 21 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 443,000 shares.
Nine Energy’s main business has it focusing on onshore oil and gas resource development in North America. If offers a variety of services to oil companies that manage wells at various basins.
NINE stock is up 112.3% as of Monday morning.
