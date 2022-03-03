Rivian Stock Chatter: What RIVN Investors Are Saying After Yesterday’s Crash

RIVN is slipping despite walking back price increases

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 3, 2022, 11:40 am EST

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock continues to take a beating on Thursday as investors are still reeling from upsetting news earlier this week.

The first thing that has investors in RIVN stock upset is increasing prices for the company’s upcoming electric vehicles (EV). Rivian attributes this to inflation but the roughly $17,000 increase in price wasn’t going over well with customers that pre-ordered EVs from the company.

However, RIVN is doing damage control after the outrage from customers. The company’s CEO revealed today that the price hikes will no longer go into effect for customers to pre-ordered before March 1.

While the price hike situation appears to be under control, RIVN stock still got hit with a couple of downgrades this week. Wells Fargo and RBC Capital analysts both hit the company’s shares with lowered price targets.

All of that news isn’t sitting well with investors, which resulted in the price of RIVN stock crashing yesterday. That downward movement is continuing today with shares slipping 5% as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at what traders are saying about RIVN stock as prices continue to fall today below!

Rivian Stock Twitter Talk

All of the news surrounding RIVN stock today has it experiencing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 17.6 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of around 17 million shares.

