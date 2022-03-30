RIVN Stock Price Predictions: Where 5 Analysts Think Rivian Is Headed.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is on the move Wednesday as some of Reddit’s favorite trades trend lower this morning and we’re going over recent price predictions.
It’s unclear what exactly is affecting RIVN stock today. There isn’t heavy trading to consider since only about 5 million units have changed hands. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of 19.2 million shares.
There’s also no recent news directly from the company. Instead, it seems like RIVN stock is pulling back after a rally on Tuesday. It’s worth noting there was no news that sent the electric vehicle (EV) company’s stock higher yesterday.
Despite all of this, we’re diving into the most recent price predictions for RIVN stock below!
RIVN Stock Price Predictions
- Mizuho lowered its price target for RIVN stock to $95 per share a few days ago while holding onto its “buy” rating.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating while dropping its price prediction for RIVN stock to $85 per share.
- Deutsche Bank also reiterated its “buy” rating and continues to hold a $91 price target for the company.
- Wedbush kept an “outperform” rating for the stock but dropped its price target to $60 per share.
- Royal Bank of Canada also continues to maintain an “outperform” rating for RIVN stock with a lowered price target of $100 per share.
RIVN stock started off the day down but is now up 4.5% as of Wednesday morning. However, the stock is still down 45.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.