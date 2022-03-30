HOOD Stock Price Predictions: Where 5 Analysts Think Robinhood Is Headed.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday as investors take interest in the company following recent news and we’re diving into recent price predictions.
The most recent news from Robinhood includes the company’s crypto COO Christine Brown stepping down. That comes less than a year in the role as she leaves to start her own crypto venture. The company also recently announced extended trading hours for stocks.
With the price of HOOD stock slipping, now might be the time to pick up some shares. But before you do that, let’s take a look at what analysts are expecting from the stock trading company in the coming months.
HOOD Stock Price Predictions
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the stock today with an “equal weight” rating and a $15 per share price target.
- Deutsche Bank boosted its price prediction for HOOD stock to $14 per share and reiterated its “hold” rating last month.
- Mizuho initiated coverage of the stock in February with a “buy” rating and a $19 price target.
- Bank of America weighed in on HOOD stock at the end of January with a lowered $13 price prediction while maintaining its “underperform” rating.
- Citigroup lowered its price target to $24 per share at that same time while still keeping its “buy” rating for HOOD shares.
While it hasn’t been long since markets opened, we’re already seeing decent trading from HOOD stock today. As of this writing, some 13 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well on its way to the company’s daily average trading volume of 23.9 million shares.
HOOD stock is down 6.4% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.