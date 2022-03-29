HOOD Stock News: What Are the New Robinhood Extended Hours for Trading?

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is on the move Tuesday as the trading app adds extended hours of operation.
This opens up traders to trading stocks for more than just the regular market hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. That includes letting users trade in pre-market from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., as well as after the market closes from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Robinhood notes that these hours may not be available to all users depending on where they live. That could see them only being able to trade from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in extended trading hours.
While Robinhood is opening up extended trading hours, the company notes that with that comes extra risks. Let’s take a quick look at those below!
Robinhood Extended Trading Hours Risks
- Risk of Lower Liquidity
- Risk of Higher Volatility
- Risk of Changing Prices
- Risk of Unlinked Markets
- Risk of News Announcements
- Risk of Wider Spreads
On top of that, Robinhood makes sure to mention some other differences traders might see during extended hours. That includes how limit orders operate, what happens to market orders in extended trading hours, as well as a breakdown on fractional share orders. You can get up to speed on all of that, as well as a more in-depth look at the risks of extended trading hours, at this link!
Investors appear excited about the Robinhood news with HOOD stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 57 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quite the jump from its daily average trading volume of 22.5 million shares.
HOOD stock is up 25.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.