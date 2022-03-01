State of the Union Address 2022: What Investors Can Expect to Hear From Biden Tonight

President Joe Biden will be presenting his State of the Union Address for 2022 tonight and investors will want to pay attention.
Let’s get the quick and dirty details of the way first. Traders wanting to get a feel for what the U.S. will be up to over the next year can tune in for the 2022 State of the Union Address at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time tonight.
As for what to expect from President Joe Biden’s speech, the White House has a detailed Fact Sheet covering that. This includes plans for the President to highlight the American Rescue Plan and how it affects the country’s economy.
In addition to that, President Biden will lay out plans for further economic recovery for the year. That includes the following highlights.
- “Making more things in America, strengthening our supply chains, and moving goods faster and cheaper.”
- “Reducing the cost of everyday expenses working families face and reducing the deficit.”
- “Promoting fair competition to lower prices, help small businesses thrive, and protect consumers.”
- “Eliminating barriers to good-paying jobs for workers all across America.”
What could be one of the biggest talking points that investors and the U.S. populace focus on is minimum wage. The Fact Sheet says that President Biden will call on Congress to increase the minimum wage in the country to $15 per hour. It also mentions pushes to remove tipped minimum wage and sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities.
Here’s another tidbit from the Fact Sheet.
“The President will also call on Congress to send him bipartisan competitiveness legislation like the COMPETES and USICA bills that have passed the House and the Senate to invest in innovation, manufacturing, and economic development capacity across all of America so America can outcompete China and the rest of the world in the industries of the future.”
There’s plenty of other stock market news for Tuesday that investors need to know about.
Fortunately, we’ve got it all collected in one place to help them out. That includes what’s happening with shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), and SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares today. You can find all of this news at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Sea Limited News: Why Is SE Stock Dropping Today?
- COIN Stock Price Predictions: How Much Higher Can Coinbase Go?
- Is SOFI Stock a Buy Right Now? 3 Analysts Weigh In on SoFI Price Predictions.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.