Is SOFI Stock a Buy Right Now? 3 Analysts Weigh In on SoFI Price Predictions.

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is on the move today and we’re taking a look at the most recent price predictions that analysts have for the company.
First off, let’s cover the consensus price target and rating for SOFI stock. The current consensus price prediction is $19.64 for SOFI stock, which is a potential 71.5% upside compared to the stock’s closing price on Monday.
Next up let’s talk about the consensus “buy” rating that analysts have for the company’s shares. This comes from 11 analyst ratings with eight holding a “buy” rating for the stock and three having a “hold” rating for the shares.
Now let’s get into those recent price predictions for SOFI stock. The first comes from Rosenblatt Securities on Feb. 23. This saw the firm lowering its price target for the shares from $25 to $55. The company still maintains its “buy” rating for the company.
The second price prediction for SOFI stock comes from Bank of America. The firm initiated coverage of the lending platform on Feb. 11, with a “buy” rating and $17 price target.
Finally, we’ve got Oppenheimer weighing in on SOFI stock on Feb. 9. This comes with a lowered price prediction of $18 per share as compared to its prior $28 per share target. It’s also worth mentioning that the firm has an “outperform” rating for the company, according to MarketBeat.
SOFI stock got a strong start this morning before slipping lower throughout the day. As of this writing, shares of the stock are down slightly from yesterday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.