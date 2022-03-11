Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, traders! We’re starting the final day of the workweek with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Earnings reports are a major factor moving stocks this morning but there’s plenty of other news worth noting today too.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) stock is rocketing more than 147% after uplisting to the NYSE American Exchange yesterday.
- Excellon Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EXN) shares are surging over 108% after highlighting gold opportunities at its Kilgore Project in Idaho.
- Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) stock is soaring more than 48% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares are gaining over 24% thanks to strong earnings in its most recent report.
- SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) stock is jumping more than 22% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) shares are increasing over 19% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock is rising more than 16% after releasing Q4 2021 earnings yesterday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares are climbing over 15% as it continues a recent rally.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) stock is getting a more than 14% boost on talk of a possible cash offer for the company.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are up over 14% after clearing a loan with VTB Bank.
10 Top Losers
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock is plummeting more than 36% as it seeks an in-court restructuring.
- Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) shares are diving close to 25% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock is tumbling over 18% after announcing Q4 2021 earnings.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares are falling more than 18% after jumping yesterday on FDA news.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock is decreasing over 18% following the release of its earnings report fo the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Zealand Pharma (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) shares are dropping more than 14% after revealing results for Q4 2021.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is declining over 13% after rallying on Thursday.
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) shares are dipping more than 13% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock is slipping over 12% alongside the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after reports claim its suspending plans to list shares in Hong Kong.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.