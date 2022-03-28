Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! It’s time to start off the week with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
A reverse stock split, earnings, FDA approval, and more have stocks on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) stock is rocketing more than 912% due to a reverse stock split.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares are surging over 23% after completing a $138.6 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock is soaring more than 20% after Syncona disclosed a stake in the company.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares are gaining over 18% following FDA approval for its EVO Visian Implantable Collamer Lenses.
- BitNile Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:NILE) stock is rising more than 18% as shares continue to move following a merger announcement last week.
- Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares are climbing over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) stock is increasing more than 15% in pre-market trading.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares are jumping 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) stock is getting an over 14% boost this morning.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) shares are up close to 14% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is plummeting more than 19% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) shares are diving over 17% after a rally Friday alongside other cannabis stocks.
- AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) stock is tumbling more than 12% after running higher on Friday.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares are taking an over 10% beating after rallying higher in the previous day of trading.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock is falling more than 10%, which continues negative movement from Friday.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares are dropping nearly 10% after dropping on Friday as well.
- Olo (NYSE:OLO) stock is decreasing over 9% on no apparent news this morning.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are slipping more than 8% after also falling on Friday.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock is dipping over 8% as it pulls back from a rally with the publication of recent vaccine research data.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% as shares retreat from a rally after the release of its most recent earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.