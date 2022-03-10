Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re preparing for another busy day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Penny stocks continue to see heavy volatility lately and other shares are on the move today due to recent earnings reports.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) stock is surging more than 50% with heavy trading as it continues a rally from Wednesday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares are gaining 33% on heavy trading after pullback yesterday.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) stock is soaring over 20% alongside increased trading activity after running higher on Wednesday.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are rising more than 20% ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) stock is climbing over 18% as it continues positive movement throughout the week.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares are increasing 17% as they join other penny stocks on the rise today.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock is getting a close to 15% boost after falling following its IPO last month.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) shares are jumping more than 11% as shares continue to rally this week.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock is surging over 11% as it continues a recent rally.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares are up more than 11% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock is diving over 23% following the release of its earnings report for Q4 of fiscal 2022.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares are tumbling more than 19% as it continues a slide from Wednesday.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is dropping over 18% after rallying yesterday on clinical trial data.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are falling almost 18% after rallying on heavy trading yesterday.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock is decreasing more than 17% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are heading over 17% lower as shares pull back after a rally on Wednesday.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock is declining more than 16% after running higher yesterday alongside new analyst coverage.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares are slipping over 13% as the company prepares for a three-for-one reverse stock split later this month.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock is dipping more than 11% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% with the release of its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.
