Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! It’s time for another round of the biggest pre-market stock movers before the opening bell on Thursday!
News moving stocks this morning include earnings reports, SEC filings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock is rocketing 70% higher alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) shares are soaring more than 38% after listing on the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is soaring close to 28% with heavy pre-market trading.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares are gaining over 20% as it prepares to report Q4 2021 results this morning.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) stock is running more than 16% higher after undergoing a corporate name change to better reflect its business.
- China Online Education (NYSE:COE) shares are climbing over 13% after releasing results for Q4 2021 this morning.
- Barclays iPath Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:JJN) stock is increasing more than 12% in morning trading.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares are rising over 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock is getting a more than 11% boost after releasing an SEC filing connected to its sale of ADS shares.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares are up over 10% on no clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock is tumbling more than 18% after releasing its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:RMED) shares are diving over 13% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock is taking a more than 11% beating after rallying yesterday on drug manufacturing news.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are dropping over 8% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- Hello (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock is decreasing 8% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Allego (NYSE:ALLG) shares are declining more than 7% following a rally on Wednesday.
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is falling over 7%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares are dipping more than 7% after a recent rally on prototype news.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock is slipping over 7% after rallying earlier this week on new data center news.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 7% on an ownership update filing with the SEC.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.