Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investors! We’re getting ready for another full day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Penny stocks continue to be a hot topic today alongside oil and mining companies.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is rocketing more than 182% alongside heavy trading of the shares as retail traders take interest in precious metals companies.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares are surging over 60% as it continues a rally alongside other oil sector companies.
- PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) stock is soaring close to 47% with it continuing a rally from yesterday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares are rising more than 37% after running higher on Monday.
- TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) stock is gaining over 34% on heavy trading this morning.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares are rising more than 34% following a rally yesterday alongside high trading activity.
- Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) stock is climbing about 32% as retail traders continue to invest in oil stocks.
- Superior Drilling (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares are getting an almost 29% boost alongside other oil stocks this morning.
- Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) stock is jumping over 28% as it rallies with other mining companies.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares are up roughly 22% after rising yesterday too.
10 Top Losers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is diving more than 14% after announcing performance for the first two months of the year yesterday.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares are falling nearly 12% as it pulls back after a rally on Monday.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock is dropping over 11% after running higher yesterday.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are taking around an 11% beating, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) stock is decreasing more than 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are declining over 9% after adding a new member to its Board of Directors.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock is slipping more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares are dipping over 9% after a short rally on Monday.
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock is losing almost 9% of its value after announcing plans to divest its business in Russia.
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after rising yesterday on Board changes.
