Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Rise and shine, investor! We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
Big news out of China is moving stocks this morning as the country shifts stances on how it handles market listings overseas.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is rocketing more than 68% as heavy trading pushes the company higher this morning.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are gaining over 41% after China said it will support IPOs overseas and plans to support markets while cutting down on recent restrictions to tech stocks.
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) stock is soaring more than 38% as the recent China stocks news sends many shares higher.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares are climbing over 36% alongside other Chinese stocks this morning.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock is surging close to 34% as the Chinese agriculture e-commerce company heads higher with other Chinese stocks.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares are rising more than 32% as the company recovers from a fall yesterday after releasing earnings.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) increasing over 31% with other Chinese stocks on the move.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock is jumping nearly 31% as the Chinese data service provider benefits from the larger China stocks news.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares are getting a more than 30% boost with the larger increase in Chinese stocks.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) stock is up over 30% as the consumer electronics transactions and services platform sits higher on the recent China news.
10 Top Losers
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is plummeting more than 59% after announcing a proposed public offering for its stock.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares are diving over 52% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are taking an almost 31% beating with the updated news on China stocks.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is tumbling more than 19% after rallying higher on Tuesday.
- ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) shares are dropping over 18% with China’s new stance on the stock market.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) are falling more than 14% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock is decreasing over 14% after releasing its most recent earnings report yesterday.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares are slipping more than 14% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) are dipping over 12% as Chinese stocks get a boost this morning.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after a sharp rally late yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.