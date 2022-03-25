Top Penny Stocks Today: Why GNLN and NILE Are Surging Friday

We’re seeing plenty of activity from penny stocks today with a couple of them rising above others to be top traders for Friday.
Of course, I always have to warn about the dangers that come with investing in penny stocks. They’re subject to volatility thanks to retail traders pumping and dumping shares at a whim. Even so, there is money to be had if you can get into a rally early enough, but it’s not for the faint of heart.
With that word of advice out of the way, let’s talk about the top penny stocks today below!
Top Penny Stocks Today: Greenlane
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock starts us off with shares rising 12.5% as of Friday morning. The company runs a smoke shop chain that offers various accessories to customers. Among those are cannabis accessories, which has it rising as the U.S. House of Representatives considers a bill legalizing marijuana. The company’s also preparing to release its most recent earnings report next week.
That news is bringing extra trading to GNLN stock today with some 16 million shares on the move as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1 million shares.
Top Penny Stocks Today: Bitnile
Bitnile (NYSEAMERICAN:NILE) is another hot penny stock to watch today with its shares gaining 25.2% as of this writing. The crypto mining company is likely rising today alongside the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is up 4.7% over a 24-hour period.
Today’s rising BTC prices are shining extra light on NILE with heavy trading following. This has some 78 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 8 million shares.
Outside of these two penny stocks, there are others worth checking in on today. Specifically, there are those in the marijuana sector making major moves on Friday. You can learn all about that at this link!
