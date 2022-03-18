When Are Nio Earnings? 14 Things NIO Stock Investors Can Expect.

Nio (NYSE:NIO) is preparing to release its earnings report later this month and there’s a few things holders on NIO stock need to watch for!
Let’s get into everything you need to know about the upcoming Nio earnings report.
- First off, note that Nio will release its earnings report on March 24, which is next Thursday.
- That will see its earnings report come out after markets close that day.
- This will cover its results for its fourth quarter of 2021.
- So what can NIO shareholders expect from the company’s most recent earnings report?
- Wall Street is expecting the electric vehicle (EV) company to report earnings per share of -21 cents.
- For the record, the company’s EPS from Q4 2020 was -7 cents.
- Analysts are also looking for NIO to bring in revenue of $1.53 billion during its upcoming quarter.
- For the record, the company reported revenue of $1.02 billion in its fourth quarter of 2020.
- Investors hoping to learn more about the company’s results can also tune in for a conference call.
- The leadership team at Nio will host a conference call at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day its report comes out.
- Analysts’ opinions ahead of the EV company’s earnings report are mostly positive.
- The current consensus rating for NIO stock is “buy.”
- That comes from 10 “buy” ratings and a single “hold” rating.
- The consensus price target for NIO stock is $54.07, which represents a potential upside of 167.9% for the shares.
NIO stock is up 6.8% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.