Dogecoin Remains a Joke of a Cryptocurrency

- Dogecoin (DOGE) got a brief bounce higher on news that Elon Musk is buying Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
- The original meme coin still remains a joke of a cryptocurrency and serves no purpose.
- Beyond news that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, there has been no substantial developments that would move the price of DOGE.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of social media company Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has shone a new light on cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE-USD).
The original meme coin has been in a downward spiral over the past six months and has performed worse than most digital coins and tokens in that period. Currently trading at just $0.14, DOGE is down 52% in the last six months, including a 21% pullback this year.
It’s a far cry from May of last year when Dogecoin was trading at a then all-time high of $0.68 per token and crypto bulls were actively trying to push the price to $1. However, the coin that was started as a joke continues to be closely associated with Elon Musk and got a bounce recently when the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief executive officer (CEO) secured the purchase of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
|DOGE
|Dogecoin
|$0.13
Twitter Bounce
Dogecoin, which features an image of a Shiba Inu dog and has frequently been touted by Elon Musk in tweets, jumped 30% higher after the world’s richest person convinced Twitter’s board of directors to let him buy the social media giant and take it private. Immediately after news of the Twitter deal was announced on April 25, the price of DOGE jumped to $0.17. This increase occurred while other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) saw their prices fall.