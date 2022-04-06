Giga Austin Opens Tomorrow. Here’s What TSLA Stock Fans Should Know.

Electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts are already bracing for the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) GigaFest. Tomorrow kicks off the company’s large-scale celebration at its Austin, Texas Gigafactory, branded the Cyber Rodeo. While TSLA stock is down today, the company has plenty to celebrate. Tesla recently set a new record when it reported sales figures for the first quarter of 2022. It has also received increasingly positive analyst coverage as Wall Street touts its potential. Now, GigaFest promises to generate new momentum that will push TSLA stock back into the green.
Tesla is still riding high off the success of its Berlin Gigafactory opening. Now fans and investors closer to home will be treated to a rare inside look as Elon Musk opens the gates to the Austin facility. The event has been hyped up as interest has grown throughout the EV community.
Before Tesla GigaFest begins, let’s take a look at some of the questions on investors’ minds.
Tesla GigaFest: Questions for TSLA Stock Investors
When does the event begin? GigaFest will take place on April 7 at Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory. It begins at 4 p.m. Central time and will last until midnight. The company has received a permit to host the event from the Travis County Commissioner’s Court.
What can invitees expect? Reports indicate that the 15,000 people who received invitations will be able to tour the new factory. They also may get a close-up look at the company’s battery-making operations at the 4680 cell production line. Additionally, there will be live music and Texas-inspired cuisine.
Who will be in attendance? So far, no noteworthy names have been confirmed to attend the event. However, Berlin’s opening included Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It’s likely Musk has invited other prominent politicians and businesspeople. For instance, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has praised Tesla and touted the importance of EVs. The event is strictly by invitation only. No one is able to purchase tickets.
New Vehicles Coming
Will there be news about the Tesla Semi? While we don’t know for sure, there’s reason to suspect that Tesla is preparing to start producing its Semi truck in Austin. A recent tweet showed drone images of the large electric truck being unpacked at the Gigafactory. Given the timing, attendees may get to see it up close and learn more.
Are there more surprises in store? If we know Musk, the answer is a resounding yes. Electrek reports that further drone photos have displayed mysterious vehicles that are still covered at the Austin factory. Some match the shape and size of Model Ys but others are less recognizable. Cyber Rodeo attendees will hopefully learn exactly what they are.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.