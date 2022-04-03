3 Things TSLA Stock Fans Should Watch at April 7’s Tesla Cyber Rodeo

April 7 is going to be a big day for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Investors and electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts were already excited for GigaFest, but now Austin, Texas will also play host to the company’s Cyber Rodeo. This event will celebrate the grand opening of Tesla’s new factory. The company has been riding high since the successful opening of its Berlin Gigafactory. Now, this recent news promises to boost TSLA stock even further. Shares are down about 4% today, but they will likely rise again as the catalyst drives positive momentum.
As the Cyber Rodeo draws closer, speculation is intensifying on what Tesla actually has planned for the event. Elon Musk has reportedly invited 15,000 people. Further, the name Cyber Rodeo calls to mind the upcoming Cybertruck, although Tesla may in fact debut other new vehicles on the day.
Tesla hasn’t made any direct statements as to what will be on display. What we do know, however, is that guests will be able to take interactive tours of the new Texas factory. The event will feature food and live entertainment as well.
So, let’s take a closer look at what fans and TSLA stock investors alike can expect from the Cyber Rodeo.
1. The Tesla Semi Is Coming
Recently, a drone picked up images of Tesla’s long-awaited semi truck at the new Austin, Texas factory. Now, the internet is buzzing with anticipation. Up until now, Tesla had built the model in small scale at its Nevada facility. However, production is expected to increase after the opening of Gigafactory Texas. If Tesla is able to scale production of the long-haul truck — and there’s nothing to indicate that it can’t — it will be a significant boost for TSLA stock.
2. Model Ys Are on Their Way
The semi isn’t the only thing drone photos picked up, however. Images also included several new Tesla Model Ys. Production for the Tesla SUV began in Austin in late 2021 and fans have eagerly awaited updates. Now, they will likely receive them soon.
The Model Ys seen in Austin appear to be painted in several colors, including a matte black and a darker red. Many have speculated about new Tesla paint colors, but little evidence has been revealed until now. Electrek reports that Tesla may provide new information on a mid-range edition of the Model Y as well.
3. Expect a Battery Update
Finally, the Cyber Rodeo should bring an important update on batteries. Battery cell production is a fundamental component of Gigafactory Texas’ operations. So, investors can probably expect to hear about efforts to scale battery production and keep pace with demand. Not a Tesla App reports there has been speculation that “the first Tesla from the new factory will use the new 4680 cells with a structural battery pack,” although the “efficiency reported doesn’t seem large enough to be the new battery cells.”
This is exactly the type of news investors should be watching for an update on. TSLA stock will rise if the company provides positive updates on either new EVs or batteries.
