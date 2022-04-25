Mastodon’s New Android App Zooms Into Focus as Elon Musk Closes In on Twitter

Mastodon is in the news today as users on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) cause the company to trend as they consider social media alternatives.
The interest in Mastodon is rising as users deal with the ongoing talks between Elon Musk and Twitter for a buyout. The most recent news comes from today with reports claiming that the social media company’s board of directors is considering Musk’s offer for the social media platform.
Not everyone is happy about the prospect of Musk owning Twitter. This has resulted in some users searching for alternatives. Mastodon is looking to entice them with the launch of its free Android app last week.
What Is Mastodon and How Does It Work?
- Mastodon isn’t a single website like Twitter.
- Instead, it offers several smaller communities that users can take part in.
- However, users from different severs can freely communicate with each other.
- Each of these communities can set up their own guidelines for users.
- The platform is also decentralized with Mastodon claiming it can’t be “bought and owned by any billionaire.”
- One of the service’s most popular communities has more than 661,000 users who have made over 35.4 million posts.
- The platform gives users a 500-character limit on Toots, which is its version of Tweets.
- It also has several rules in place for content that isn’t allowed on the platform.
- That includes the required marking of sexually explicit or violent media.
- It also doesn’t allow racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, or casteism.
- Incitement of violence or promotion of violent ideologies also isn’t tolerated.
- Users also aren’t allowed to harass, dogpile, or dox one another.
- There’s also a restriction on any content considered illegal in Germany.
- The last rule doesn’t allow users to post intentionally false or misleading information.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.