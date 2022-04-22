Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will New Stripe Integration Take the MATIC Crypto?

Today, payment processor Stripe announced it will use Ethereum (ETH-USD)-based cryptocurrency Polygon (MATIC-USD) as the facilitator in allowing crypto payments on its platform. Polygon price predictions are on investors’ minds today as a result.
So, what do you need to know about Polygon today?
Well, this morning the Irish-American payments platform Stripe announced a new feature allowing payouts in the USDC (USDC-USD) stablecoin, native to Polygon.
Indeed, Stripe selected Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) as the first company to prototype the new feature. Through Stripe Connect, Twitter will be able to pay out a group of content creators, via USDC, who use Twitter’s products like Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows. Stripe will enable payments for content creators with a Polygon wallet.
Despite the promising announcement, the MATIC crypto has seen little love from the news. MATIC is trending around even today after initially climbing early in the day. Polygon has been on something of a rollercoaster the past few months. Since reaching its all-time high of about $2.80 this past December, MATIC has generally been trending down. However, digital assets in general have been slumping as of late so the blame can’t all be put on Polygon.
With Polygon sitting at $1.42 per coin, let’s see what the experts think about the No. 17 crypto by market capitalization.
Polygon Price Predictions: What’s Next for the MATIC Crypto?
- Wallet Investor believes MATIC is a strong short-term and long-term investment. It set a one-year forecast of $2.43 and a five-year forecast of $6.70. This represents a 371% increase by 2027.
- CryptoNewsZ is also bullish on Polygon. It believes MATIC can hit $3 per coin in 2023 and $5.70 in 2025.
- Finally, CoinPriceForecast is a bit more neutral on Polygon, although still bullish. It set a year-end price target of $1.79 per coin and a 2023 forecast of $2.85, representing a 102% increase. Long term, it sees Polygon continuing to rise, with a 2026 price target of $5.09 by year’s end.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.