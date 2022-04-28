Terra Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot LUNA Crypto Go Next?

Terra (LUNA-USD) price predictions are a hot topic for Thursday as traders wonder where the crypto is heading on supply news.
The big news about LUNA today is the crypto’s circulating supply dropping to 346 million. The Terra blockchain regularly burns tokens to better manage the price of the crypto. With that most recent change, the liquid supply of LUNA dropped to an all-time low of 90 million tokens.
With the supply of Terra dropping, it makes sense that crypto traders would want to know about price predictions for the tokens. A more limited supply could result in the price of LUNA tokens increasing to meet demand.
In fact, we’ve seen this happen previously. The supply of LUNA has been steadily shrinking over the last few months. This resulted in the token hitting an all-time high of $119 earlier this month, CoinDesk notes.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at where LUNA prices could be heading in the future!
Terra Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our price predictions today with a forecast of $193.97 per token for LUNA one year from now.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with the publication expecting the crypto to trade at $183.28 in a year’s time.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Terra price predictions with it looking for the token to reach $125.51 in 2023.
LUNA is down 1.2% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
InvestorPlace offers up daily coverage of the crypto space and today is no different! The latest news for Thursday includes what’s going on with Spell (SPELL-USD) token, talk of regulation on USD Coin (USDC-USD), as well as what to know about XRP (XRP-USD) today. You can find all of this news at the following links!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.