Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the beginning of the end as we break down all of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
News out of China, earnings, FDA updates, and more have stocks on the move this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is rocketing more than 71% as reports claim China plans to ease up on its market crackdowns.
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) shares are gaining over 42% after getting an unsolicited, non-binding bid from All Blue Falcons.
- Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock is soaring more than 36% after revealing the removal of an FDA clinical hold.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares are surging over 34% in pre-market trading this morning.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is climbing more than 32% on no clear news this morning.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are rising over 21% with the recent China crackdown news.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are sitting more than 18% higher for that same reason.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock is jumping over 16% after releasing Q4 2021 earnings.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares are getting a more than 15% boost thanks to its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock is up over 15% after revealing NFTs for foreign buyers.
10 Top Losers
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares are plummeting close to 38% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock is diving about 24% on workforce cuts and strategic alternatives plans.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are taking a more than 18% beating in pre-market trading this morning.
- T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock is retreating over 18% after a massive rally on a product launch yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares are falling nearly 18% after announcing plans for an ADS ratio change.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock is dropping almost 17% after being granted new drug product exclusivity by the FDA for GIMOTI.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares are decreasing more than 13% on no apparent news this morning.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock is slipping over 13% after announcing an agreement to sell its rights to naltrexone and met-enkephalin.
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) shares are dipping close to 13% following a downsized IPO yesterday.
- ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
