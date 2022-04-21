Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re gearing up for another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning is drug trial news, recent earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is soaring more than 23% after Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings dragged down streaming stocks yesterday.
- Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares are surging close to 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is gaining over 14% after its Mullen FIVE electric vehicle (EV) was featured in a recent piece.
- Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) shares are rising more than 14% as it starts to recover from a post-IPO dip.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is climbing over 12% as shares recover from a fall on Wednesday.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares are increasing more than 10% in pre-market trading this morning.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is jumping over 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares are getting a more than 10% boost as it presents new data this week.
- BitNile Holdings (NYSEMKT:NILE) stock is heading over 10% higher after suffering a fall yesterday.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are up nearly 10% after outperforming the market yesterday despite a drop.
10 Top Losers
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) stock is plummeting almost 34% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) didn’t agree to changes in a Phase 3 drug trial.
- Winc (NASDAQ:WINC) shares are diving more than 27% following a rally late in trading yesterday.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock is taking an over 13% beating following the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares are dropping more than 10% on no apparent news this morning.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock is falling close to 10%, which continues a pullback after a recent rally on new COO news.
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares are decreasing over 9% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is retreating more than 9% following a recent rally from its earnings report.
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares are declining over 8% after announcing a release date for its current earnings report.
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock is slipping more than 8% following a rally yesterday on new analyst coverage.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after a rally yesterday on a new contract.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.