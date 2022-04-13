Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Join me today as we break down all the news behind the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, acquisition deals, insider buying, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) stock is rocketing more than 48% thanks to a $960 million acquisition deal with Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO).
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares are gaining over 43% on news of it getting $4.7 million after selling net operating tax loss benefits.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock is soaring more than 36% on news of it being bought for $1.9 billion by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares are increasing over 30% on heavy trading after announcing plans to cease operations earlier this week.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock is surging more than 18% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares are rising close to 17% after announcing a reseller agreement with Opsivity.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock is climbing over 16% on news of insider buying from a major shareholder in the company.
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) shares are getting a more than 14% boost after Jim Cramer brought the company up during his show.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock is jumping 13%, which continues a rally from Tuesday.
- ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares are up over 12% due to a business update and select guidance for Q1 2022.
10 Top Losers
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) stock is plummeting more than 32% after releasing preliminary Q1 results.
- Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) shares are diving over 21% following its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock is tumbling nearly 17% after rallying yesterday after addressing what subjects will be voted on in its upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares are taking a more than 15% beating after revealing the pricing of a public stock offering.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock is dropping over 14% after trading higher after-hours Tuesday following a data presentation at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are decreasing more than 13% as it retreats from a massive rally yesterday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is falling over 12% following gains after hours Tuesday due to its presentation at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares are declining more than 10% following an over 5% jump yesterday.
- Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) stock is slipping over 9% with the release of preliminary earnings and an upsized secondary offering.
- Universal Security (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after announcing plans to acquire esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal.
