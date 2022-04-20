Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Another day of trading is waiting for investors and we’re kicking it off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got buyout rumors, conferences, earnings, and more moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock is soaring more than 28% on reports that the company is exploring strategic options, including a possible buyout.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares are surging over 24% after announcing new data will be presented at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting this week.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is gaining close to 20% as it continues to soar on positive earnings.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares are climbing more than 14% as it recovers from an almost 21% dip yesterday.
- Westwater Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:WWR) stock is increasing nearly 13% after breaking ground for its new graphite processing plant in Kellyton, Ala.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares are rising over 9% as it takes place in a series of conferences starting this week.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock is sitting more than 9% higher after announcing its expansion into Europe.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares are getting an over 8% boost, which continues a rally from Tuesday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock is jumping more than 8% after subsidiary SendCloud signed a deal with a new energy vehicle manufacturer.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares are up over 8% as it prepares to present at the NobleCon18 Conference on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is plummeting more than 27% after bleeding subscribers in its first quarter 2021 earnings report.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares are tumbling over 9% following a massive rally with the closing of its IPO yesterday.
- Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock is falling almost 9%, which continues its momentum from Tuesday.
- MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares are dropping more than 8% after shares rallied higher yesterday.
- MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGU) stock is taking an over 7% beating this morning.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares are decreasing about 7% following a rally yesterday.
- Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) stock is declining roughly 7% after seeing a similar movement yesterday.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shares are slipping almost 7% as they pull back from an over 11% rally on Tuesday.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock is dipping more than 6% on no clear news this morning.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% following a rally yesterday.
